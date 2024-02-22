650-plus attend churches' Night to Shine prom for people with special needs: 'They are valued and loved'

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Three Central Virginia churches hosted free Night to Shine proms to provide an unforgettable experience for people living with special needs in the River City.

Red carpets were rolled out to welcome guests on Friday, Feb. 9 at Cool Spring Baptist Church and Fairmount Christian Church, both in Mechanicsville, and West End Presbyterian in Henrico.

Night to Shine RVA

"Our three church hosts are proud to be catalysts of change in how we embrace people with disabilities and to rally the church worldwide to honor their local community of people with special needs, ensuring they know they are valued and loved," organizers said.

Attendees received the royal treatment complete with hair and makeup as well as photo ops.

Stilt walkers, magicians, musicians, local celebrities and even an Elvis impersonator kept guests entertained for hours.

At the end of the night, attendees were crowned as a king or queen of the prom.

Night to Shine RVA

More than 650 guests attended the festivities along with roughly 1300 volunteers, officials said.

"The unforgettable prom night experience" was held simultaneously by host churches around the world, according to organizers.

Night to Shine, which began in in 2015, is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

