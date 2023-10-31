NICU nurses stitch handmade Halloween costumes for their tiny trick-or-treaters

Watch Now
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Babies being cared for in the NICU at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County may not get out to Trick or Treat, but they're still able to celebrate Halloween.

NICU nurses Anna Bailkowski and Cara Kasten handmade Halloween costumes for their tiny patients.

From peacocks to astronauts, mermaids to basketball players, don't they look cute?

Happy Halloween!

