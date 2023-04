PETERSBURG, Va. — Nurses and staff at Bon Secours Southside Medical Center are getting the NICU babies in their care into the spring holiday spirit!

The staff dressed up some of the babies in special Easter costumes. There was a bunny, an egg and even a little chick.

The hospital said Tara Bishop, Carin Lynch, Shannon Allen and April Randolph are to thank for their thoughtfulness and creativity this holiday.

