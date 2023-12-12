Richmond school board member to fill vacant city council seat

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond City Council members voted Monday to appoint Nicole Jones to the vacant 9th District city council seat.

Jones, a Richmond School Board member, will fill the seat following councilmember Mike Jones' election to the Virginia House of Delegates in November.

Mike Jones previously endorsed Nicole Jones for the seat.

Jones will be sworn in to the councilmember position in early January 2024 and will serve through the year, to Dec. 31, 2024.

Virginia Code states that the school board has 45 days to fill Nicole Jones' seat.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!