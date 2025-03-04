Judge sends Nico Rivera's second-degree murder case to grand jury after bar fight death

RICHMOND, Va. — A judge has certified a second-degree murder charge against Nico Rivera and ordered the case to be sent to the grand jury following a fatal altercation in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood.

The decision came after a lengthy probable cause hearing where defense attorneys for the 27-year-old Mechanicsville man unsuccessfully attempted to get the charge reduced to manslaughter.

As CBS 6 has previously reported, Rivera was arrested in connection with the death of Jacob Baldwin. Investigators say the two men, who did not know each other, got into a fight on October 12 after an encounter outside a bar near the intersection of West Marshall and Sheppard streets. Police say the fight ended when Rivera punched Baldwin, knocking him to the ground where he hit his head. Baldwin later died at the hospital.

In court Tuesday, Rivera’s attorneys argued for a lesser charge, claiming the prosecution could not prove malicious intent, that Rivera was smaller than Baldwin, and that Rivera returned to check on Baldwin, among other reasons. The prosecution called two witnesses, one of whom said he tried to de-escalate the situation and saw Rivera’s group throw Baldwin’s phone and jacket after an initial encounter.

The witness also testified that he heard a woman with Rivera say that he “always messes things up.” The witness recounted that a short time later, Baldwin said “at least you don't hit your girl.” That, the witness testified, was the catalyst for Rivera running back and taking a swing at Baldwin. The witness said he did not see the punch connect, but that Baldwin fell to the ground. The witness said he stayed with him and called 911.

