Sign honors Virginia dad murdered in road rage shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- An emotional day for the family of Nick Clavier.

Clavier, 32, was shot and killed in a Chesterfield road rage shooting nine years ago.

His family returned to the scene on Wednesday to help dedicate a memorial sign in his honor.

The sign marks the spot on Hull Street Road where Nick Clavier was killed in October 2015.

The father of four was heading out on a fishing trip with his four kids when he was shot in the head before crashing.

Police first ruled he accidentally shot himself, but CBS 6 investigative reporter Laura French was first to report that the bullet in Clavier's brain could not have been fired from his own weapon. The case eventually was reopened and the actual killer, who himself was murdered months later after the shooting, was identified.

The family hopes the sign in his memory will be a reminder for drivers to stay safe while out on the roads.

