Virginia State Police Trooper dies in a canoeing accident

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are mourning the loss of Virginia State Police Sgt. Nicholas Koslicki.

Koslicki, 41, died following a weekend canoeing accident in Hunter Run Reservoir, according to an email Virginia State Police Col. Gary Settle sent the division.

"Keep the Koslicki family and the members of the Training and Culpeper Divisions in your thoughts and prayers," Settle wrote.

The Marine Corps veteran joined Virginia State Police in 2006 and patrolled both the Richmond and Culpeper divisions, according to the email. He was promoted to sergeant last October and was assigned to the Academy, the email read.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is still investigating the accident.

"Reportedly, the missing person had been canoeing on the reservoir with two other parties when the vessel capsized," Paige Pearson, with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, wrote in an email. "Two of the occupants of the canoe were able to make it to shore, while the third did not."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.