How Chesterfield County native Nichelle Lewis became Dorothy in 'The Wiz'

NEW YORK - Before the finale moment in Broadway’s revival of “The Wiz,” the saturated, kaleidoscopic colors of Oz fade to a night sky. Till now, audience members watching this Saturday night performance in New York City have danced in their seats, mouthed lyrics, talked back, guffawed, gasped and cheered. Suddenly they’re still.

“Here it comes,” a woman whispers to her friend in the second row of the mezzanine.

Nichelle Lewis Dorothy in The Wiz
Kyle Ramar Freeman as Lion, Nichelle Lewis as Dorothy, Phillip Johnson Richardson as Tinman, Avery Wilson as Scarecrow in the current Broadway production of "The Wiz."

When the stage clears, it leaves only Dorothy from Kansas. What most people don’t know in the Marquis Theatre — and in the Richmond area — is that the young woman making her Broadway debut grew up in Chesterfield County. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.

