Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

NHRA great John Force moved out of neurological intensive care weeks after fiery, 300-mph crash

NHRA drag racing great John Force suffered a traumatic brain injury in a fiery, 300 mph crash in Virginia a week ago but is showing “daily signs of improvement” in a neurological intensive care unit, according to his team. John Force Racing says the 75-year-old Force initially couldn’t follow commands to open his eyes, squeeze the hands of care providers or move his extremities following the crash. After five days of heavy sedation, he began to gain momentum, including being able to respond to commands such as giving a thumbs-up and to recognize family members, calling them by name and saying “I love you.” The team statement says he still faces a long road ahead in his recovery.
Posted at 6:44 PM, Jul 05, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. — NHRA drag racing great John Force has been moved out of neurological intensive care after suffering a traumatic brain injury in a fiery, 300-mph crash at the Virginia Nationals last month.

The 75-year-old Force has been moved from neurological intensive care into acute neuro care at the hospital where he was transported by air ambulance on June 23, John Force Racing said Friday in a release. He suffered traumatic brain injury and other injuries, including a fractured sternum, in the crash during the first round of Funny Car eliminations.

Force’s car had a catastrophic engine failure at the finish line, with the vehicle going across the center line and slamming into the left concrete guard wall, then careening back across into the right wall.

The team's statement said Force still has periods of confusion and will likely at some point move to a long-term facility specializing in TBI and associated symptoms. He has been able to speak and to walk with help from medical staff, but the release said “medical professionals emphasized once again that the journey ahead will be a long and difficult one.”

WATCH: Drag racing legend John Force survives 300 mph crash

Drag racing legend John Force survives 300 mph crash: 'That was horrifying'

In 2007, at age 58, Force was seriously injured in a racing crash in Ennis, Texas. He has continued to race at the highest level, earning his second win of the season and record 157th NHRA victory in New Hampshire.

Force’s daughter, Brittany, is a two-time world champion.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone