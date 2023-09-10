NFL star's brother killed by cousin in 2022 Virginia fire, court docs allege

The latest:



Court documents allege that Joshua Owusu-Koramoah, the brother of NFL linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, was killed by his cousin.

Joshua and the cousin both lived in the Hampton residence where his body was found, police say.

The documents share what authorities say they found at the Hampton home, including a dead dog and a smoldering fire.

HAMPTON, Va. -- Court documents reveal details of the morning Joshua Owusu-Koramoah, the older brother of NFL linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, was found dead inside a Hampton home.

The incident happened on April 5, 2022, when police say they found 23-year-old Joshua dead inside a home in the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. His death was ruled a homicide, and police took a suspect, 33-year-old Ronald Scott, into custody.

Scott was charged with one count of murder and arson, police say.

A criminal complaint filed by a detective outlines what authorities say they found at the Hampton home where Joshua was located. The following claims are made in the documents about the crime scene:



Police found Joshua dead at the Hampton home on Lake Tower Drive with “blood coming from around his head and broken glass around his body.” He also had an open wallet on his chest.

In the corner of the home’s dining room, fire personnel found a smoldering fire. Near the fire, they noticed a “strong odor of an accelerant.” Additionally, a red, one-gallon gasoline can was found in the living room.

Authorities noticed signs of a physical fight, including broken picture frames and holes in the walls. People in the area told officials that they heard “what sounded like a fight” during the late-night hour. However, there were no signs of forced entry.

Authorities also found a dead dog in the kitchen.

The documents also outline the following information authorities say they learned about the incident:

Family members told a detective that Joshua and his cousin, Ronald Scott, were the only people living in the home at the time.

A vehicle reported stolen from the Hampton home was found in Orlando, Fla. It appeared to have damage caused by fire.

Surveillance video from a 7-Eleven, located on Executive Drive in Hampton, shows someone buying a gas can and a lighter around 12:15 a.m. on April 5, 2022 – the same day police found Joshua’s body. The same person is seen shortly after on a Ring camera walking towards the Hampton home where Joshua was found.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk said Joshua’s cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries to the head and neck.

After Joshua died, WTKR spoke with his loved ones, who were shocked and saddened by the Hampton native’s death.

"I was in shock. I really couldn't believe it because, I mean, he's just a positive guy - always trying to do good things and help others," a friend of Joshua’s said.

At the time, a person close with the Owusu-Koramoah brothers told the Associated Press that Joshua and Jeremiah were very close.

“When we were kids, if you ever saw Josh, you would turn your head 360 and you would see Jeremiah somewhere — they were always together,” said a former high school teammate of Joshua.

Scott was extradited to Virginia from Florida in April 2023. A status hearing in his case is scheduled for September 18, 2023 at Hampton Circuit Court.