Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Zach Daniel putts to help raise money for charity

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic runs through the weekend at the Country Club of Virginia James River Course.
Posted at 5:14 PM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 17:14:53-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Raising money for charity one putt at a time.

The Birdies for Charity event is part of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, an event CBS 6 is proud to support.

CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel participated in the event and helped raise some money for charity.

You too can take part by making a donation to a participating charity here.

The PGA Tour will donate an extra 10 percent on top of each donation.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone