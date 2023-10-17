Zach Daniel putts to help raise money for charity

RICHMOND, Va. -- Raising money for charity one putt at a time.

The Birdies for Charity event is part of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, an event CBS 6 is proud to support.

CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel participated in the event and helped raise some money for charity.

You too can take part by making a donation to a participating charity here.

The PGA Tour will donate an extra 10 percent on top of each donation.

