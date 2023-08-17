Reported shooting leaves 2 'severely injured' on I-664 in Newport News: VSP

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- Virginia State Police are investigating a crash and reported shooting that left two people severely injured on I-664 in Newport News Wednesday night.

Around 6:25 p.m. troopers were called to a crash in the southbound lanes at Exit 5/39th Street, according to State Police. Troopers found one vehicle where the driver and a passenger had been severely injured.

Police did not provide further details about the injuries.

All lanes of traffic are closed at this time, and a detour is in place. Traffic is rerouted at 39th Street.

Several emergency vehicles could be seen on the interstate via VDOT's traffic cameras.

State Police said the investigation is underway.

It wasn't the only interstate shooting State Police were investigating on Wednesday. Around 12:20 a.m., two people who knew each got into an altercation on I-664 between Chestnut Avenue and Aberdeen Road. They ended up shooting at each other.

No one involved was hit by bullets, but troopers said one 30-year-old man was hurt while running from the scene.

The shooting on I-664 is at least the 20th interstate shooting in Hampton Roads in 2023 alone.

In June, Captain Timothy Reibel with Virginia State Police released a statement, saying in part "Hampton Roads residents should be alarmed by the number of shootings happening on our highways."

Capt. Reibel released the statement after a June 1 shooting on I-64 in Hampton which involved a three-car crash. The incident caused the westbound lanes at Neil Armstrong Parkway to completely shut down, causing significant backups and delays.

“State police is committed to doing everything we can to make an arrest in every one of these interstate shootings, but we cannot do it alone. We know there are people out there who witnessed the disagreement that sparked an eventual shooting and/or know the suspects and the victims involved in these shootings," Reibel said in June. "We need those people to come forward. Staying quiet only empowers these dangerous criminals, and further victimizes and endangers the safety of our communities and highways."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.



