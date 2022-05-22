Watch surprise proposal at Riverrock's Ultimate Air Dogs: 'That is so cute'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A surprise proposal happened at Dominion Riverrock Sunday in Richmond.

Andrew Newell asked Deanna Webb to marry him on the Ultimate Air Dogs stage right after their pup, Walker, dived into the pool.

Andrew got down on one knee just as the announcer said, "Look behind you, Deanna."

When Deanna turned she was stunned to see Andrew holding a ring.

"Andrew is, I think, asking Deanna to marry him right on the dock," the announcer said.

Deanna accepted and as Andrew placed the ring on her finger, their pup Walker returned from the water and shook off right next to the couple.

"That is so cute!" the announcer said.

The Glen Allen couple dropped down to pet Walker and gave each other a kiss as the smiling pooch looked on.

"Virginia is for lovers," the announcer said.

Congratulation to the happy couple — and Walker!

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

