New VMFA exhibit explores roots of Southern hip-hop culture

RICHMOND, Va. -- On display now at the VMFA is the new exhibit The Dirty South, Contemporary Art, Material Culture and the Sonic Impulse.

This latest exhibition explores the roots of Southern hip-hop culture and shows us how it has shaped visual art and musical expression over the last 100 years.

The Dirty South features more than 140 works of art from an inter-generational group of artists. The exhibit is open to the public and is free for preschool and K–12 teachers, as well as active-duty military personnel and their immediate families.

The Dirty South runs through September 6. Details about the exhibit can be found by visiting VMFA.museum.