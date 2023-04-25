New Virginia license design features rotunda in state capitol

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) released a new design on Monday for driver’s licenses and ID cards in the Commonwealth.

The new cards feature an image of the rotunda dome inside the Virginia State Capitol, as well as the Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterfly, Virginia’s official insect, and the American Dogwood, the state flower.

It also incorporates enhanced security features to help prevent counterfeiting.

Driver’s licenses and ID cards for those under age 21 will still be vertical and over 21 will still be horizontal.

Those applying for a new license or ID card, REAL ID, or a renewal or replacement will receive the new design. Cards featuring the prior design will remain valid until the expiration date.