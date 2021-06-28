These 7 new Virginia ABC laws could impact how you drink after July 1

RICHMOND, Va. -- Many new laws are set to take effect in Virginia on July 1. Among those new laws are seven that impact the Virginia ABC and state liquor laws. Here's a breakdown provided by Virginia ABC:

Cocktails To Go Extension (HB1879 and SB1299)

Cocktails to-go, which started during the pandemic as a way to help restaurants make money, will continue for another year.

ABC License Reform and Off-Premises Beer/Wine (HB1845)

This allows restaurants and other ABC license holders to either deliver wine and beer or sell it to people who can then drink elsewhere.

Virtual Fundraising Events (HB1973)

This allows nonprofits or associations to sell and deliver wine to people taking part in virtual fundraisers.

Criminal Blight (HB2131)

This bill expands what is considered criminal blight and could cost an establishment its ABC license. It now includes people carrying illegal drugs and illegal firing of a gun.

Special Event Licenses (HB2266 and SB1471)

This allows cities and counties to obtain a “designated outdoor refreshment area” license that will allow the sale and drinking of alcohol in designated

entertainment or walking districts.

Low Alcohol Beverages in ABC retail Stores (SB1428)

ABC stores will stop selling low alcohol beverages (spirits-based drinks consisting of 7.5% or less ABV) unless they were made by a Virginia distiller.

Enforcing Unlawful Games of Skill (HB2168 and SB1465)

This bill clarifies that county/city attorneys, a commonwealth’s attorney, and the attorney general can enforce against unlawful games of skill.