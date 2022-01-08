Elderly man dead after fire levels Goochland home

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Firefighters found the body of an elderly man after a fire leveled a home in southern Goochland County Friday evening.

Crews were called for a fire at a home along New Town Road off Rock Castle Road just before 5:30 p.m.

"The house fire was reported as being fully involved and possibly someone trapped inside," Goochland County Community Affairs Manager Paul Drumwright said.

When the crews arrived just after 5:50 p.m., officials said the fire was fully involved and that the one-story home had "mostly already fallen to the ground."

Goochland County Fire-Rescue



Neighbors and a family member told firefighters that an elderly man was still inside.

"A defensive fire attack was initiated, and water was supplied from four tankers on the scene," Drumwright said. "Tankers refilled with water from a fire hydrant at Goochland High School, shuttling water over 8 miles to the scene."

Once the fire was under control, crews found the victim's body. His name is being withheld until all of his family can be notified.

"Goochland County and Goochland County Fire Rescue extends our thoughts and prayers to the family," Drumwright said.

Goochland County Fire-Rescue

The area near the home appeared to have power when the fire started and that crews did not run into any delays because of road conditions, Drumwright said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.

Officials urged folks to have working smoke alarms in their homes as "lives are saved every day because of a smoke alarm," Drumwright said.

If you live in Goochland, call the Fire Rescue Administration at 804-556-5304 or your local fire department t request a smoke alarm and crews will install one for you.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.