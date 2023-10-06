New-to-market bank follows Shake Shack into renewed Willow Place

RICHMOND, Va. -- The last leg of the transformation of Willow Place is in motion.

First National Bank, a $45 billion Pennsylvania-based bank, is the latest big name to sign on at the shopping center, which is under redevelopment at the hands of owner Sauer Properties.

The bank confirmed this week its plans to build a from-scratch branch at 5514 W. Broad St., on the site of a former Car Pool car wash location that was razed as part of Sauer’s transformation of the retail center.

