New study shows concerning overdose death increases for minority groups

RICHMOND, Va. -- For California native and recovery leader Artargyris, helping those that may feel at their lowest begin their journey towards feeling their best is more than just his job.

"I'm in recovery from substance abuse disorder," he said.

The work is a part of his story and his reason for working at the McShin Foundation in Richmond.

"Since then I went through a 28-day intensive program and became a staff member," he continued. "I've had 14 years of trying to get into recovery and also I have an older brother that passed away to overdose and my mom passed away to overdose."

The foundation was founded in 2004 to help fill the void in recovery resources available to Richmonders.

"It's for people that may not have the funds, people like me, sometimes we don't come as often because we don't know," said certified substance abuse counselor Moses Wright.

Many of McShin's staff also battled addiction and now use their experiences to help others get better and avoid overdose.

It's an abuse that unfortunately oftentimes leads to overdose deaths, something The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said increased significantly in a study released in July.

The CDC found from 2019 to 2020, drug overdose death rates increased by 44% among Non-Hispanic Black people and 39% among Non-Hispanic American Indians and Alaskan Native people.

"2020 was a terrible year for everyone I feel like and anything society is feeling as a whole, the black communities feel it 10 fold, the lack of resources hit harder, the lack of employment hit hard, that sadness hits a little bit harder," said recovery leader Monique Runge.

The high statistic numbers are something therapist and founder of the non-profit 'Men to Heal' James Harris said he is not surprised by.

"The study didn't really surprise me, it more so oh this public now and more people can pay attention to it," he said.

The study said that in 2020, overdose death rates for black men over the age of 65 were nearly seven times higher than for white men that age.

"In the AA communities because oftentimes our communities are the ones that lack those access to certain things and some would argue now its because a lot of non-African American are dying because of it," he explained.

The study finding areas with greater income inequality have much higher overdose deaths because of several things including access to treatment.

"We saw in 2020 was the gov closing down, so all of the resources available shut down, we saw treatment centers and hospital turning people away, people who are already scared to ask for help," said Outreach Director at McShin, Nathan Mitchell

The study concluded with steps towards a resolution many health leaders advocate for: