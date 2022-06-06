New Scott's Addition apartment building would house 300+ people
City documents
Blackwood Development is planning a 250-unit, mixed-use building at 1701 Roseneath Road.
RICHMOND, Va. -- As a 350-unit apartment project along Roseneath Road in Scott’s Addition nears the finish line, the gears are already turning to bring in hundreds more residents right next door.
Locally based Blackwood Development is planning a 250-unit, mixed-use building at 1701 Roseneath Road. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
