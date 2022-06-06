Watch
New Scott's Addition apartment building would house 300+ people

City documents
Blackwood Development is planning a 250-unit, mixed-use building at 1701 Roseneath Road.
Posted at 6:51 AM, Jun 06, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- As a 350-unit apartment project along Roseneath Road in Scott’s Addition nears the finish line, the gears are already turning to bring in hundreds more residents right next door.
Locally based Blackwood Development is planning a 250-unit, mixed-use building at 1701 Roseneath Road. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

