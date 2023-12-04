Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Former Shaved Duck chef-owner migrates new restaurant to Richmond

sprezza-fan-lombardy-Cropped.jpg
Richmond BizSense
The spot adjacent to The Lombardy Market has housed five restaurants in the past 15 years.<br/>
sprezza-fan-lombardy-Cropped.jpg
Posted at 9:35 AM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 09:35:53-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storied Fan restaurant space in line to house an Italian restaurant is now set to be the next destination for a Chesterfield restaurateur who’s flying north into the city limits. Joe Kmetz, who formerly co-owned The Shaved Duck in Midlothian, is preparing to open Trouvaille at 203 N. Lombardy St., the space that in recent years has housed restaurants including Balliceaux, Poor Boys of RVA and cigar bar Brun.

Over the summer, Italian restaurant Sprezza was set to be the building’s latest tenant after it left its home in Shockoe Slip. It’s unclear what caused Sprezza’s plans to change and what’s next for the restaurant. Sprezza owner Angela Petruzzelli wasn’t available for comment by press time.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone