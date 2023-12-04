Former Shaved Duck chef-owner migrates new restaurant to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storied Fan restaurant space in line to house an Italian restaurant is now set to be the next destination for a Chesterfield restaurateur who’s flying north into the city limits. Joe Kmetz, who formerly co-owned The Shaved Duck in Midlothian, is preparing to open Trouvaille at 203 N. Lombardy St., the space that in recent years has housed restaurants including Balliceaux, Poor Boys of RVA and cigar bar Brun.

Over the summer, Italian restaurant Sprezza was set to be the building’s latest tenant after it left its home in Shockoe Slip. It’s unclear what caused Sprezza’s plans to change and what’s next for the restaurant. Sprezza owner Angela Petruzzelli wasn’t available for comment by press time.

