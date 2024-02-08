Watch Now
Duo readying new Richmond restaurant in former Commercial Taphouse

Posted at 8:16 AM, Feb 08, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Six months after Commercial Taphouse tapped out in the Fan, a new restaurant with some Parisian flair is set to open in its place.

Donnie Glass and Eli Adams are preparing to open Beaucoup at 111 N. Robinson St. in the coming weeks.

Adams has been the longtime bar manager at Glass’ 5-year-old Church Hill restaurant Grisette. Glass expanded into the Fan in 2021 with wine bar Jardin, which he opened in the former Baja Bean Co. space near VCU.

Glass said he doesn’t want to pigeonhole the new restaurant too much but described Beaucoup as a cocktail and oyster bar.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

