New residential infill projects abound on Cary St. stretch in the Fan

RICHMOND, Va. -- A wave of new development is in the works for one of the Fan’s main thoroughfares that’ll bring dozens of new townhomes, duplexes, apartments and more to the neighborhood.

Construction has recently begun on a handful of infill projects along West Cary Street, including at 1700 W. Cary St., where a quartet of three-story duplexes will rise.

That development is from the Telfian brothers, owners of the painting company Creative Contracting that for decades has been based up the street at 1621 W. Cary St.

In recent years the Telfians, including brothers Mark, John and William, with the help of One South Commercial brokers Justin Sledd, Tom Rosman and Ken Campbell, began buying up land near their company headquarters and gradually filling in those lots with from-scratch residential properties.

