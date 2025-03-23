Watch CBS 6 team ride new Rapterra roller coaster at Kings Dominion

DOSWELL, Va. — As opening day approaches, King's Dominion is getting ready to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year with its newest record-breaking roller coaster.

Some members of the CBS 6 team were excited to give it a try during a preview day on Thursday.

Check out the video for CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel, Anchor GeNienne Samuels, Producer Sasha Federico and WTVR.com Digital Producer Emily Richardson take on the ride.

The new ride, Rapterra, is the tallest and longest launched wing coaster in the world, reaching 145 feet in height and over 3,000 feet in length.

The coaster launches passengers to 65 mph in just four seconds before plummetting into a dive loop and a series of aerial maneuvers.

Rapterra, according to Kings Dominion is inspired by the Jungle Hawk and offers riders the sensation of flight and takes only 89 seconds from start to finish.

Park-goers from all over also had the chance to check out the new coaster.

Kings Dominion opens for the season on Saturday, March 29.

