Henrico School Board approves 3-story design for new Quioccasin Middle School

Henrico Schools
An architect’s rendering of the proposed new edition of Quioccasin Middle School.
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The new Quioccasin Middle School building, set to open in the summer of 2027, will be three stories and feature an innovation lab with outdoor learning spaces, an outdoor courtyard, and more new amenities.

Henrico School Board members approved the schematic design for the rebuild of Quioccasin Middle Oct. 10, with the total project estimated to cost $89 million using funds from the county’s 2022 bond referendum. The project’s design firm, Moseley Architects, predicts that construction on the new building will start in the late summer of 2025 and take about two years. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

