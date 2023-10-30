Why GRTC is getting new, larger Pulse buses

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than five years after launching the Pulse, GRTC has a project in the works to introduce new, larger buses to the rapid-transit line. The transit agency is planning to add four 60-foot-long articulated buses to the fleet dedicated to the Pulse, which runs from Rocketts Landing in Richmond to Willow Lawn in Henrico County.

These new vehicles are larger than GRTC’s current buses, and will bring increased per-vehicle capacity to the Pulse.

