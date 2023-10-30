Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Why GRTC is getting new, larger Pulse buses

New GRTC buses.jpg
GRTC
An articulated 60-foot bus operated by the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority. GRTC is planning to introduce four similar buses to its fleet to serve the Pulse line.
New GRTC buses.jpg
Posted at 9:11 AM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 09:11:50-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than five years after launching the Pulse, GRTC has a project in the works to introduce new, larger buses to the rapid-transit line. The transit agency is planning to add four 60-foot-long articulated buses to the fleet dedicated to the Pulse, which runs from Rocketts Landing in Richmond to Willow Lawn in Henrico County.

These new vehicles are larger than GRTC’s current buses, and will bring increased per-vehicle capacity to the Pulse.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone