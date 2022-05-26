New program will identify and care for traumatized Henrico students

RICHMOND, Va. -- If a student is picking fights during class or refusing to do work, sometimes an appropriate response from a teacher might be to discipline the student or tell him or her to pay attention. But if that student witnessed a shooting, a drug raid at home, or saw a parent arrested the night before, discipline wouldn’t be the most effective measure. Starting this fall, Henrico County Public Schools teachers will know which of their students may have been involved in a traumatizing event the night before school, thanks to the “Handle with Care” program. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.
