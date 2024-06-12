Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

New pilates and nutrition studio to open in Midlothian

HeatherShawExquisiteHousePilates-Cropped-768x432.jpg
BizSense
HeatherShawExquisiteHousePilates-Cropped-768x432.jpg
Posted at 6:44 AM, Jun 12, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local pilates instructor is moving her practice out of her home and into her first full-time studio.

Heather Shaw’s Exquisite House Pilates & Wellness will open on June 18 at 13829 Village Place Drive in Midlothian, offering pilates, barre, TRX and Brrrn classes in private or small groups, as well as a functional nutrition program.

Shaw has been practicing pilates for about a decade and opened her own independent studio at her home two and a half years ago.

She said she’ll hope to compete in a crowded field of pilates franchises and large group classes due to her personalized approach to fitness and small- group setting.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone