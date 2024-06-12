New pilates and nutrition studio to open in Midlothian

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local pilates instructor is moving her practice out of her home and into her first full-time studio.

Heather Shaw’s Exquisite House Pilates & Wellness will open on June 18 at 13829 Village Place Drive in Midlothian, offering pilates, barre, TRX and Brrrn classes in private or small groups, as well as a functional nutrition program.

Shaw has been practicing pilates for about a decade and opened her own independent studio at her home two and a half years ago.

She said she’ll hope to compete in a crowded field of pilates franchises and large group classes due to her personalized approach to fitness and small- group setting.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.