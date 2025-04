CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Panera Bread is moving forward with plans to expand its local presence with a new location at one of Chesterfield’s latest developments. The fast-casual restaurant chain recently paid $1.5 million for a 1.3-acre parcel at 6741 Courthouse Landing Lane, where it plans to build a 3,200-square-foot restaurant. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

