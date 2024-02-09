Longtime employee takes full ownership of Richmond wine shop Barrel Thief

RICHMOND, Va. -- There’s a new ring leader at a longtime West End wine shop.

Booth Hardy is now the sole owner of Barrel Thief Wine & Provisions after purchasing the ownership stakes of co-founders Ross Mattis, Ned Wheeler and Dave Michelow.

The bottle shop at 5805 Patterson Ave. has been offering all sorts of wines from various countries, as well as some beer and market provisions, since 2009.

Hardy got his start in the wine business working at winemakers in Santa Cruz and Sonoma, California. When Barrel Thief opened in 2007 with a location in Short Pump, Hardy was one of the shop’s first employees.

