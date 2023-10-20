Watch Now
New owners scoop up Central Virginia frozen treats shop Coco + Hazel

coco hazel.jpg
BizSense
Posted at 7:19 AM, Oct 20, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Looking to sweeten their routines, two friends have taken over a local milkshake shop with locations in Tuckahoe and Bon Air.

Carrie Walker and Laura Hinkle bought Coco + Hazel last month.

Walker, the owner of Richmond Creative Counseling, and Hinkle, who works at Capital One, have known each other for about a decade. Walker said they were both interested in taking on a new venture on the side and found a business-for-sale listing that turned out to be Coco + Hazel.

“This June I was at the beach and we were texting about how it would be fun to do something on the side that has nothing to do with health care or anything we’re currently doing,” Walker said.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

