New owners change local Virginia Barbeque outpost to Lakeside Barbeque

Richmond BizSense
Posted at 6:17 AM, Oct 10, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- With new owners at the helm, a Lakeside barbecue joint has been renamed for its namesake neighborhood.

The longtime Virginia Barbeque location at 6920 Lakeside Ave. has been rebranded to Lakeside Barbeque as part of its sale to Jarrett Douma and Chris Strattman.

The restaurant initially opened about 10 years ago as a franchise of the Virginia Barbeque chain, serving Virginia- and North Carolina-style barbecue next to Final Gravity Brewing Co.

Douma, a local residential real estate investor who got his start in the neighborhood, said discussions with the restaurant’s previous owners, Hallie and Don Booth, started when he’d come in to get the lunch special.

