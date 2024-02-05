Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

New med spa launches with locations in Henrico, Prince George

vita-pure-iv-treatment-2048x1152.jpg
BizSense
vita-pure-iv-treatment-2048x1152.jpg
Posted at 6:20 AM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 06:20:16-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A new medical spa brand has made its debut with two outposts in the region.

Vita Pure IV, which offers IV drip therapy and other services, recently opened a spa at 7110 Forest Ave. in western Henrico County as well as one at 2025 Waterside Road in Prince George County.

In addition to IV drips, Vita Pure also offers intramuscular vitamin shots, Botox, dermal fillers and weight loss injections.

Vita Pure comes as a complement to a co-located concept owned by one of the med spa’s founders. CEO Annette Bennett, who is among the group that founded Vita Pure, also founded Infusion Solutions, which shares the same buildings that Vita Pure does in both Henrico and Prince George.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone