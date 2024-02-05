New med spa launches with locations in Henrico, Prince George

RICHMOND, Va. -- A new medical spa brand has made its debut with two outposts in the region.

Vita Pure IV, which offers IV drip therapy and other services, recently opened a spa at 7110 Forest Ave. in western Henrico County as well as one at 2025 Waterside Road in Prince George County.

In addition to IV drips, Vita Pure also offers intramuscular vitamin shots, Botox, dermal fillers and weight loss injections.

Vita Pure comes as a complement to a co-located concept owned by one of the med spa’s founders. CEO Annette Bennett, who is among the group that founded Vita Pure, also founded Infusion Solutions, which shares the same buildings that Vita Pure does in both Henrico and Prince George.

