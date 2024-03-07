New Marriott-brand hotel promises easier access to Richmond restaurants, breweries and museums

RICHMOND, Va. -- Where biscuits once rose for decades, a new hotel is set to rise much, much higher.

Shamin Hotels, one of the region’s largest hoteliers, is planning a 12-story, 299-room hotel on the site of the longtime Hardee’s restaurant at 921 Myers St.

The new, 257,000-square-foot structure would carry two Marriott brands: Residence Inn and AC Hotels. The latter is one of Marriott’s “Select” brands and originated in Spain. Shamin CEO Neil Amin said AC Hotels have many European-inspired design elements.

