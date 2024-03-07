Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

New Marriott-brand hotel promises easier access to Richmond restaurants, breweries and museums

shamin-hardees-rendering1.png
City of Richmond documents<br/>
The 12-story hotel would replace a vacant Hardee’s.
shamin-hardees-rendering1.png
Posted at 6:30 AM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 06:30:38-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Where biscuits once rose for decades, a new hotel is set to rise much, much higher.

Shamin Hotels, one of the region’s largest hoteliers, is planning a 12-story, 299-room hotel on the site of the longtime Hardee’s restaurant at 921 Myers St.

The new, 257,000-square-foot structure would carry two Marriott brands: Residence Inn and AC Hotels. The latter is one of Marriott’s “Select” brands and originated in Spain. Shamin CEO Neil Amin said AC Hotels have many European-inspired design elements.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone