Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police investigate deadly crash on New Market Road in Henrico

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on November 16, 2023
Posted at 10:32 AM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 10:32:31-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- At least one person was killed in a Thursday morning crash in Henrico County, according to police.

Henrico Police are now investigating the crash at the intersection of New Market Road and Doran Road in Varina.

"As crews are working this crash, motorists are asked to seek an alternate route until the scene can be safely reopened," a Henrico Police spokesperson said.

Information about the number and types of vehicles involved in the crash has not yet been released.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Hand to Hold 2023

Help find these kids in Virginia’s foster system loving homes

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone