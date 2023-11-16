Police investigate deadly crash on New Market Road in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- At least one person was killed in a Thursday morning crash in Henrico County, according to police.

Henrico Police are now investigating the crash at the intersection of New Market Road and Doran Road in Varina.

"As crews are working this crash, motorists are asked to seek an alternate route until the scene can be safely reopened," a Henrico Police spokesperson said.

Information about the number and types of vehicles involved in the crash has not yet been released.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.