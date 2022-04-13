This new law makes it easier to get medical marijuana in Virginia

The medical cannabis market in Virginia just got cleared for an express lane. Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed into law this week legislation to eliminate the requirement that people register with the state’s Board of Pharmacy before being cleared to buy medical cannabis products from approved sellers in the commonwealth. The new rule, which goes into effect July 1, is aimed in part at clearing a backlog of 8,000 registration requests from consumers waiting to buy from the handful of medical operators that are the only companies legally allowed to grow, process and sell non-CBD cannabis products in Virginia. Read more on Richmond BizSense.