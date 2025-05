MECHANICSVILLE, Va. —Kroger is moving forward with construction of a new, larger Mechanicsville store a short distance from its existing store in the area.

The Ohio-based grocery store chain plans to break ground this week on a $40 million, 123,000-square-foot Kroger Marketplace location at 6468 Mechanicsville Turnpike, near the turnpike’s intersection with Compass Point Lane. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.