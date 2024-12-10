Watch Now
Driver injured after tractor-trailer flips over, spills load on Route 60 in New Kent; eastbound lanes closed

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A tractor-trailer overturned and spilled its load on Route 60 in New Kent County on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 4100 block of Route 60, just west of Toe Ink Wayside. The driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

State police say clean-up could take more than three hours.

The crash is still under investigation.

Click here for a look at traffic conditions from VDOT.

CBS 6 is working to learn more. Email tips or photos to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

