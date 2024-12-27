He's driven a tow truck for years. Now he's rethinking it after a repossession escalated into a SWAT standoff.

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A routine repossession escalated into a SWAT situation in New Kent County earlier this month.

CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett talked to the tow truck driver who says he's reconsidering his career.

Tow truck driver Jerry Gary backed into a driveway along Holly Fork Road on Dec. 17 for a repossession. He told CBS 6 that Earl Marvin Taylor, 66, quickly turned hostile.

"The man started throwing propane tanks, cinderblocks, I was like, 'Wow,'" Gary said.

Gary said Taylor also threw a dirt bike at his truck.

Deputies were called to the scene, where tensions heightened and one of them was assaulted. The standoff lasted several hours as negotiators and SWAT members intervened.

New Kent man facing felony charges after allegedly assaulting deputy, leading to hours-long standoff

Eventually, Taylor was arrested. He's facing serious charges, including felony assault on a law enforcement officer and making bomb threats.

Gary told CBS 6 the incident has made him think about changing jobs.

“I’ve been thinking about changing careers, but I like what I do," Gary said.

Taylor’s preliminary hearing is set for February.

