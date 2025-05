NEW KENT, Va. — Route 106, Roxbury Road, in New Kent shut down Saturday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to VDOT.

A detour is set up near Barnett Road and Wiant Lane.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube