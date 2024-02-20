‘Elections have consequences’: New Kent board rejects Liberty Landing mixed-use development

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Virginia Beach-based firm’s proposal for a sizable mixed-use development was rejected this week by the New Kent County Board of Supervisors.

The board on Monday voted against a rezoning request for Boyd Homes’ plans for Liberty Landing, which would have featured 60,000 square feet of commercial space as well as 290 homes.

The project was proposed for a 118-acre site situated on Route 60 and across from the Five Lakes subdivision in the western part of the county.

