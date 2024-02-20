Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

‘Elections have consequences’: New Kent board rejects Liberty Landing mixed-use development

new-kent-board-supervisors.png
BizSense
new-kent-board-supervisors.png
Posted at 6:52 AM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 06:52:21-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Virginia Beach-based firm’s proposal for a sizable mixed-use development was rejected this week by the New Kent County Board of Supervisors.

The board on Monday voted against a rezoning request for Boyd Homes’ plans for Liberty Landing, which would have featured 60,000 square feet of commercial space as well as 290 homes.

The project was proposed for a 118-acre site situated on Route 60 and across from the Five Lakes subdivision in the western part of the county.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone