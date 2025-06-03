Watch Now
Buc-ee’s interchange in New Kent scores millions in extra state funding

The I-64 interchange at Exit 211 in New Kent is slated to get more than $18 million in Smart Scale funding for a project to reconfigure the exit into a diverging diamond.
NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- A project intended to improve an interchange in a growing commercial hub of New Kent is slated for an eight-figure boost from the state.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board recently approved an updated list of projects to receive funds in the latest Smart Scale round, which now includes money for a diverging diamond interchange and other investments at Exit 211 on Interstate 64.

The inclusion of $18.2 million for the interchange was a change in fortune for the project. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

