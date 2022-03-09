Sheriff: Student arrested hours after bringing gun to New Kent High School

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- A New Kent teenager was arrested charged with carrying a gun at school, according to the New Kent Sheriff's Office.

Investigators were first made aware of the armed student at 9 p.m., hours after the school day ended, on Tuesday.

'Members of the Sheriff’s Office interviewed several individuals throughout the night during the course of the investigation. The New Kent Public School Administration was alerted to the situation and contact continued with the administration throughout the on-going joint investigation," a New Kent Sheriff's Office spokesperson wrote in a email."In cooperation with the School Administration and the High School staff, the Sheriff’s Office maintained an increased presence at the High School during the arrival of students and until the suspect was contacted by this office."

The 16-year-old student was taken into custody at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The student is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm by an individual under the age of 18, brandishing a firearm, and removing or altering a serial number on a firearm.

"As these incidents involve a juvenile no additional information will be released," the sheriff's spokesperson continued.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.