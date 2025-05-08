Watch Now
State police investigating crash between vehicle, golf cart in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash between a golf cart and a vehicle that happened on Thursday afternoon.

According to the New Kent County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened near Pinehurst Drive in the Five Lakes subdivision.

Pinehurst Drive will be "shut down for an undetermined amount of time," and neighbors are being detoured.

We're working to learn if anyone is injured.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
