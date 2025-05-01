Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

New Kent Sheriff's Office asking for tips after church vandalism: 'We need the public's help'

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 1, 2025
Posted
and last updated

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — The New Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after a church was vandalized.

The sheriff's office said the vandalism happened between 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday at Liberty Baptist Church in Lanexa.

Liberty Baptist Church vandalism

The church's digital screen, a historical marker sign, part of the road and a road sign were spray painted. The spray paint on the digital sign appears to say "Lucifer" and "Hail Satan."

Liberty Baptist Church vandalism

"Investigators are working diligently to obtain leads, but we need the public's help with any information about this crime," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 804-966-9500 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone