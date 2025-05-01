New Kent Sheriff's Office asking for tips after church vandalism: 'We need the public's help'

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — The New Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after a church was vandalized.

The sheriff's office said the vandalism happened between 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday at Liberty Baptist Church in Lanexa.

The church's digital screen, a historical marker sign, part of the road and a road sign were spray painted. The spray paint on the digital sign appears to say "Lucifer" and "Hail Satan."

"Investigators are working diligently to obtain leads, but we need the public's help with any information about this crime," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 804-966-9500 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.



