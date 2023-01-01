Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man injured after 2-alarm blaze at Virginia church

New Year's Day will bring partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Monday will be mostly sunny, with highs again in the mid to upper 60s.
Fire at church in Suffolk
Posted at 4:58 PM, Jan 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-01 17:01:31-05

SUFFOLK, Va. — One person was injured in a two-alarm fire that ripped through a church building in Suffolk early New Year's morning.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire at the New Jerusalem Church Ministry in the 400 block of East Pinner Street just before 4:20 a.m. Sunday.

Fire at church in Suffolk

When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the back of the two-story church's second floor.

Two men were inside the building when the fire started, but they managed to escape and one of them called 911.

Pastor Leslie Harper told WTKR that he was helping out the two men by letting them stay in the building.

"Men that are homeless, I help them if I can. So there were two back there," Harper explained.

suffolk church fire new years day.jpg

One of the men was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening. The American Red Cross is supporting the men who were living there.

Firefighters marked the fire, which remains under investigation, under control shortly after 5 a.m.

Harper said that while the church normally has Sunday service at noon, he did not yet know the extent of the damage. However, he said he was hopeful parishioners could worship at their church again soon.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone