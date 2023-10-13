Watch Now
New Jersey-based construction consulting firm expanding into Richmond market

BizSense
Posted at 6:56 AM, Oct 13, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- A construction consulting firm that had a hand in building the homes of the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets has moved into the Richmond market.

New Jersey-based Greyhawk last month put local boots on the ground for the first time with the hiring of Daniel Copeland as its director of business development for Richmond.

Copeland has been in the construction industry for over two decades, with stints at other consulting firms, including Hill International and Long International. He was most recently at Ashland-based home contractor Mr. Fix-It.

