Police share new details in Petersburg Memorial Day weekend shootings

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are offering new information about two shootings, one that left a woman dead and another that sent two people to the hospital, in Petersburg over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Just before 9 a.m. Saturday morning, Petersburg Police were called to the 1400 block of Talley Avenue for a report of a person shot. Sunday, police said the victim, identified as Tewana Williams, died from her injuries.

Donald Johnson, 32, of Petersburg has been charged with first degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm within an occupied dwelling. Johnson is being held without bond pending his court appearance.

Crime Insider sources said children were inside the home where the shooting took place when it happened.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, after responding to the death investigation, Petersburg Police responded to another reported shooting at 13 S. South Street. Two gunshot victims were found outside and were hospitalized, one was taken via helicopter.

Sunday, Petersburg Police shared with CBS 6 that one victim is in stable condition, while the other is in critical condition. No names or ages of the victims have been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Petersburg Police told CBS6 Senior Reporter Wayne Covil there is a suspect vehicle they're looking for.

"Right now, we're investigating. We're not sure on exact, direct details. We do know it was a gold vehicle with tinted windows that were involved," said Kemi Okeowo, a spokesperson for Petersburg Police.

Peteresburg Police are asking anyone with any information to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.