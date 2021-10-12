Will new I-95 lanes will ease some of Virginia's traffic nightmares

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Some relief is on the way for Interstate 95 drivers, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

VDOT plans to open the second I-95 southbound bridge over the Rappahannock River in Fredericksburg on Wednesday, October 13.

"I-95 southbound capacity across the Rappahannock River will be doubled when the new bridge opens. Six southbound travel lanes will cross the river," a VDOT spokesperson wrote in an email. "The existing southbound bridge will carry local traffic between exit 133 (Route 17) in Stafford and exit 130 (Route 3). Through traffic, or travelers with destinations south of Fredericksburg, will use the new bridge."

VDOT

Though in order to complete the project, VDOT must reduce southbound I-95 traffic to one lane from 9 p.m. October 12 until 7 a.m. October 13.

"The six-mile work zone is necessary to allow crews to mill, pave and uncover new overhead signs that will guide drivers through the new traffic pattern," the email continued. "Southbound travelers with destinations outside of the Fredericksburg area should consider using alternate routes. All lanes of I-95 northbound will remain open during the traffic shift."

Click here to watch a video of what to expect when on I-95.

Approximately 150,000 vehicles a day travel on I-95 near the Rappahannock River, according to VDOT.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.