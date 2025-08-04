Henrico County announces location for new public park

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County officials announced Monday that a new public park will be built on Patterson Avenue, near Maybeury Elementary School.

The announcement came during a community event held at Maybeury Elementary School, where residents enjoyed bounce houses, a dunk tank and local food trucks.

More than 400 residents recently signed a petition asking the county to purchase the over 6-acre land for a neighborhood park.

The request was approved by the Board of Supervisors late last month.

The free event was organized by the county's Division of Recreation and Parks.

